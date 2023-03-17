Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 3.4 %

HTBK stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.08. 432,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,721. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,627.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 340,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,029.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,561.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $43,627.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 340,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,029.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 764,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,933,000 after buying an additional 115,116 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 140,115 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

