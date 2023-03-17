Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HTGC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.93.
Hercules Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $12.05 on Monday. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $19.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Hercules Capital Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.95%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 205.27%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 76.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hercules Capital
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
