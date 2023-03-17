Herc (NYSE:HRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HRI. Barclays upped their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Herc from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.60.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of HRI traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.13. The stock had a trading volume of 292,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,128. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.71 and its 200 day moving average is $128.84. Herc has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $171.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.51.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Herc will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Herc

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 28,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $4,091,228.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,668,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,047,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 39,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $5,591,975.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,584,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,424,051.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 28,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $4,091,228.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,668,079 shares in the company, valued at $529,047,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,079 shares of company stock worth $67,802,053. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herc

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Herc during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 593.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Herc by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

