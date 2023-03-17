Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($72.04) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays set a €61.00 ($65.59) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €66.16 ($71.14) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($139.41). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €66.51 and a 200-day moving average of €65.12.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

