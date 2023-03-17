HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €17.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($18.28) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HFG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.35) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

ETR:HFG opened at €16.84 ($18.11) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €22.45 and a 200 day moving average of €22.87. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($17.86) and a 52 week high of €46.92 ($50.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

