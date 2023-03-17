Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.33. 514,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 850,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCSG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $938.80 million, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

