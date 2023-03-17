Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of HCSG stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.69. 1,298,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,410. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,064 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $20,223,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $8,004,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

