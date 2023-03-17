HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Verona Pharma Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNA opened at $19.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $26.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09.

Insider Transactions at Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $230,297.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,106,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 152,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $393,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 774,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 89,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $230,297.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,106,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,523.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,897,552 shares of company stock valued at $91,123,511 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 435.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.