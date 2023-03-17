HC Wainwright Lowers Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Price Target to $2.00

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boxlight Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Boxlight has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Institutional Trading of Boxlight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 729,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 453.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 20.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight in the third quarter worth about $3,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.