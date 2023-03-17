Harvest Finance Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $36.33 or 0.00140671 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $24.74 million and approximately $809,819.23 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

