Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Up 16.8% Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $37.19 or 0.00135433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $25.33 million and approximately $989,019.22 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00363763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.44 or 0.26439591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.