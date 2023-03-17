Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HSC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Harsco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of Harsco stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.02. 480,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Harsco has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Harsco had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Harsco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Harsco will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 16.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 59,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harsco by 14.2% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

