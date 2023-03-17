Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Short Interest Up 8.0% in February

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 5,370,000 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 0.8 %

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 41.44% and a return on equity of 59.57%. The company had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

