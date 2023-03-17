Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Short Interest Up 8.0% in February

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 5,370,000 shares. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.
Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 0.8 %
Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $40.95 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 41.44% and a return on equity of 59.57%. The company had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
