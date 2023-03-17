Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 1.0 %

HASI stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.66. 786,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,705. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 18.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $49.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 326.09%.

In other news, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan D. Nickey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc T. Pangburn bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,778.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,286,000 after purchasing an additional 853,936 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at $379,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

