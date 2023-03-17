Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Short Interest Up 10.9% in February

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 876,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the February 13th total of 789,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Trading Up 5.1 %

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 302,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,618. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $632.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.