Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

