Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.31. 28,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 100,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hagerty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Hagerty Stock Up 1.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21.
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.
