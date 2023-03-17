Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.31. 28,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 100,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hagerty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hagerty Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hagerty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,025,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,808,000 after acquiring an additional 224,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hagerty by 46.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,987,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after buying an additional 628,530 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,117,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hagerty by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 206,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 921,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 122,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

