GYEN Price Up 2.1% This Week (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $40.63 million and $241,638.85 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GYEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

GYEN Profile

GYEN launched on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using US dollars.

