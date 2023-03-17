Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.30

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.30 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.05). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 4.46 ($0.05), with a volume of 766,401 shares changing hands.

Gulf Marine Services Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of £45.19 million, a PE ratio of 116.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Gulf Marine Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gulf Marine Services

In other Gulf Marine Services news, insider Charbel El Khoury sold 51,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total value of £2,573.20 ($3,136.14). 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Marine Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Marine Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.