Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GES. TheStreet raised Guess’ from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday.

Guess’ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GES traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.40. Guess’ has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $24.66.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $817.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.00 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Guess”s payout ratio is 40.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Guess’ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guess’ by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

