Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.47

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 172657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 3.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.24, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
