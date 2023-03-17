Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.47

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.47 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 172657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 1.24, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $18,446,000. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth $9,138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,688 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,439,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,594 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 12,318.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,283,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,335 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

