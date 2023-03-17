Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.38.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TV opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,105.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 689.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.