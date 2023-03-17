Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TVGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.38.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TV opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,105.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 771.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 689.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.