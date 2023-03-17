Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

Grupo Simec stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.34. Grupo Simec has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $36.96.

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.09 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 15.64%.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

