Gries Financial LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gries Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $155.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,583,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,958,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.38 and a 200-day moving average of $150.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

