Gries Financial LLC Makes New $929,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 295.2% in the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,402. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $75.71 and a 12-month high of $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.38.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.