Gries Financial LLC Buys Shares of 13,767 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 52,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,671,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 177,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,428,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 105,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $70.66. 770,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,432. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

