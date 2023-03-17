Gries Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.38. The stock had a trading volume of 592,879 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

