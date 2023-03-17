Gries Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 79.0% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $58.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,878. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.