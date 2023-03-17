Gries Financial LLC Acquires 8,743 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,186,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,993,000 after purchasing an additional 87,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,647,000 after purchasing an additional 47,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,136,000 after purchasing an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,502,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,372,000 after purchasing an additional 402,578 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,410,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs Increases Dividend

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $91.59. 69,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.26 and a 200-day moving average of $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $76.79 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.