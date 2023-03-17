Gries Financial LLC Acquires 213 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.42. 986,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,643. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

