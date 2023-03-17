Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

NYSE GHI opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $379.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 22.41 and a current ratio of 22.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

