Gregory B. Maffei Sells 6,584 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $457,719.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 945,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,741,796.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.7 %

LSXMA stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $46.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSXMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

