Greenhaven Associates Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Avnet comprises 1.0% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 1.46% of Avnet worth $55,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avnet by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,475,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,763,000 after purchasing an additional 416,367 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,925,000 after buying an additional 292,882 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,561,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 455,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 213,181 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 1,537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 212,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 199,068 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. The stock had a trading volume of 252,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.20.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVT. Citigroup increased their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

