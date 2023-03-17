GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.30

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 48373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GreenFirst Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get GreenFirst Forest Products alerts:

GreenFirst Forest Products Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48. The firm has a market cap of C$232.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.59.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenFirst Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.