Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.96

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.96 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 7.19 ($0.09), with a volume of 16,766,900 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 19 ($0.23) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Monday, February 6th.
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of £370.11 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.61.
Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship asset is the Havieron deposit in the Paterson region of Western Australia. Greatland Gold plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
