Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 14,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 22,324 shares.The stock last traded at $54.20 and had previously closed at $55.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $657.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.35.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Institutional Trading of Great Southern Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 70,164 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

