Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AJX. B. Riley reduced their target price on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Great Ajax from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.38.

NYSE AJX opened at $6.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.72%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently -85.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 502.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,302 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

