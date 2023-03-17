Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.25. The company had a trading volume of 710,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,509. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

