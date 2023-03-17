Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Takes $292,000 Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 412,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,468 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 484,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 343,948 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 12,439.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,720,000.
ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.9 %
SH stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,384,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,040,105. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $17.71.
About ProShares Short S&P500
ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
- PacWest Bancorp May Escape a Credit Downgrade After this Happens
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.