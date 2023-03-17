Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 505.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,062 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 166,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 49,396 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,727,000. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $576,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS COWZ traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.09. 2,440,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

