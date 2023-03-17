Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Purchases 724 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $46.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,014. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

