Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,097 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 533 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,174 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FedEx from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $222.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.46.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $16.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.53. 6,762,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,444. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.45 and its 200 day moving average is $181.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

