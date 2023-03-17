Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $74.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,147,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,409,631. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $74.52 and a one year high of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

