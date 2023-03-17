Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 878 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 776.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.35.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $115.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.