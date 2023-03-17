Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Trade Desk by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 106.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,628,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,803,000 after buying an additional 1,872,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,797,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,165,000 after buying an additional 1,521,990 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Trade Desk by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,828,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,582,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,558,000 after acquiring an additional 872,505 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $58.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 588.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research cut Trade Desk from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.