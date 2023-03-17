Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 44 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE MLM opened at $331.22 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $406.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $354.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

