Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 297 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,801 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $192.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.26. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

