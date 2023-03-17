Grandview Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Grandview Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up 1.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 384.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,321,000 after purchasing an additional 674,603 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.14.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $133.52 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $242.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total transaction of $5,476,433.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares in the company, valued at $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

