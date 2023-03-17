Grandview Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 75.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $636.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $596.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.17.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.