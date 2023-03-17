Grandview Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,956 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $187.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.54 and a 200-day moving average of $153.68. The company has a market cap of $187.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 891.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $131,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,174,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,268 shares of company stock worth $6,641,547. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

